Katherine Heigl speaks out on Grey's Anatomy controversial exit The actress is now starring in Netflix's Firefly Lane

Katherine Heigl has admitted she could have handled her controversial exit from Grey's Anatomy with "more grace".

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine this week, the Firefly Lane star spoke about her decision to leave the ABC medical drama in 2010, admitting that, looking back, she would have acted differently.

WATCH: Katherine Heigl stars in new Netflix series Firefly Lane

"I know there's a better way to deal with those things than I did, I could have handled it with more grace," she told the publication: "I don't actually regret leaving Grey's Anatomy — I did the right thing for me and for my family — but I do regret the heightened drama I was feeling at that time."

Katherine left the ABC medical drama in 2010

She continued: "If I'd known anything about meditation then, or had been talking to a therapist or someone to help me through some of the fear that I was steeped in, I think I would have been more calm in how I approached what boundaries I needed to create to thrive."

The 42-year-old mum-of-three joined the hugely popular drama as Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens at the show's beginning in 2005 and remained as part of the main cast for five years. At the time of her departure, the 27 Dresses star left the show to focus on her family.

Katherine is now starring in brand new Netflix series Firefly Lane. The ten-part series premiered on the streaming platform this week which also stars Sarah Chalke..

Katherine in new Netflix series Firefly Lane

The synopsis for the new show reads: "The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully and Kate meet at age fourteen, they couldn't be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can't ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice.

"But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life – forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs – triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship."

