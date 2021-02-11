The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel: viewers horrified by same thing in Netflix documentary Have you watched The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel yet?

Netflix's latest true-crime documentary The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel looks at the tragic death of Elisa Lam at the hotel, while deconstructing online conspiracy theories examining her disappearance. Viewers were shocked by the awful circumstances, and plenty took to social media to discuss one horrifying element of the tragic case.

As the documentary reveals, Elisa was found in the hotel's water tank after being reported missing 13 days earlier. During that time, the guests of the hotel had been using the water - despite complaining that there was something wrong with it.

One person wrote: "Are we just going to skim over the fact that those two guests from Plymouth showered, brushed their teeth and DRANK the brown water after recognising it was brown and tasted funny?" Another added: "I am HEAVING how can they drink that water?"

Elisa's death was ruled as accidental drowning in the coroner's report, with her bipolar disorder considered as a factor in her death. Praising the documentary's depiction of Elisa's mental health, one person wrote: "Thankful @netflix made this documentary into mental health awareness. It’s evident so many of us need more education on it. Rest In Peace, #ElisaLam."

Another wrote: "After watching the doc series I'd definitely agree with the belief it was an accidental death due to bipolar disorder. We all try to look for logic or someone to blame. But unfortunately, all too often our biggest enemy is living inside our head."

Speaking about hoping to make a documentary giving the facts of the case, director Joe Berlinger previously told Radio 1 Newsbeat: "This story has been told before, but I think it's been done very irresponsibly in the past. For the average viewer it's another compelling story you watch and then move on to the next.

"But for who this happened to, it's the worst moment in their life. It's a real tragedy for that person and that family."

