Fans have same reaction after The Serpent's 'tense' penultimate episode The BBC drama has almost reached its finale…

The Serpent has been gripping Sunday night viewing over the past few weeks, leaving fans on the edge their seats as the story has unfolded.

MORE: Real life Herman Knippenberg details how accurate The Serpent is to true events

The penultimate proved to be another tense hour, and viewers all had a similar reaction after the episode ended. Taking to social media, fans expressed their love for the show and their determination to wait another week for the grand finale.

One person said: "Next week is the last episode of #TheSerpent I think it's been a great, tense drama. I've not binge watched it as it's given me something to watch and look forward to every Sunday!"

Loading the player...

Are you watching The Serpent on BBC?

A second fan wrote: "Really looking forward to the finale of #TheSerpent Pleased I haven't binged this series," as a third tweeted: "#TheSerpent The net's closing in, I'm on tenterhooks!"

Episode seven of The Serpent saw Marie-Andree Leclerc (also known as Monique) and Charles Sobhraj (also known as Alain) finally arrive in Paris after their long journey from India, ready to begin their lives again.

However, viewers also saw Monique start to have doubts, given all the murders and crimes she abetted during their time in Asia, and following a stark warning from Charles' mother, who tells her: "Whatever he says, don't think you can have a normal life with him."

MORE: Where is The Serpent's Nadine Gires now?

MORE: The Serpent: real life Nadine Gires reveals truth behind Marie-Andree Leclerc

MORE: Where is The Serpent character Marie-Andrée Leclerc now?

The Serpent has almost reached its finale

Meanwhile, Herman Knippenberg was determined as ever on his quest to finally reprimand Charles, now on the other side of the world.

The Dutch diplomat, who is played by Billy Howle in the BBC thriller, recently shared his view on the show and how accurate it is to the real events he encountered many years ago.

Appearing on Loose Women last week, the former diplomat, now 76, told the panel: "I think that Billy Howle did a fantastic job. It was so real at times, some of the scenes I saw.

"I was gripped myself and had to make up my mind whether indeed it was as Billy Howle played it or as I had experienced it, it came dangerously close."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.