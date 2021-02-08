Renée Zellweger's true crime drama The Thing About Pam will be your next binge-watch The Bridget Jones actress will star and produce the NBC show

Renée Zellweger is set to star and produce a brand new true-crime series on NBC, The Thing About Pam.

The Bridget Jones actress will play infamous murderer Pamela Hupp on the NBC show, whose crimes were covered extensively on the broadcaster's Dateline news programme.

The six-part series will detail the story of Pamela after she murdered Louis Gumpenberger in 2016 in her home in Missouri, which shocked the US.

WATCH: Renee Zellweger overcome with emotion at the 2020 BAFTAs

A spokesperson for NBC said in a statement: "When you think about what qualifies something as a 'must watch,' I'm not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and Dateline.

"The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction, and in the hands of this incredibly talented artistic team, this series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions." More cast details and a release date is yet to be confirmed by the network.

Renee will play convicted murderer Pamela Hupp

Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse, another company behind the show, added: "This opportunity to build a powerful, scripted franchise and work with the incomparable Renée Zellweger in her first starring role on broadcast TV, with a writer as gifted as Jessika Borsiczky and adapting material from the treasure troves of Dateline in partnership with our friends at NBC, is unparalleled. I couldn't be more proud of the Blumhouse team for bringing it to fruition."

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to react to the Judy actress taking on the role of the convicted murderer, who is currently serving a life sentence.

One person wrote: "Great actress. I look forward see this series." A second person tweeted: "Renee Zellweger will be brilliant in this because Renee Zellweger is brilliant in EVERYTHING she does! Can't wait!!!" A third said: "This story is so, so crazy!!! Can't wait to watch it! #RenéeZellweger is a great choice to play Pam!"

