Will there be a season two of Netflix's Firefly Lane? Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in the drama series

Firefly Lane has been hugely popular with TV lovers since it landed on Netflix earlier this month. The ten-part drama series, which stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is based on the novel of the same name written by Kristen Hannah.

MORE: Firefly Lane's dramatic cliffhanger ending explained

The series ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving many fans to wonder if a second season is happening. Here's what we know...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Firefly Lane official trailer

Is there going to be a Firefly Lane season two?

The bosses at Netflix are yet to announce whether Firefly Lane will return for another ten episodes in the future, however, the show's creator, Maggie Friedman, is clearly on board with the idea.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I think there are a lot more stories to tell, if we're lucky enough to have a season two, of those girls going through high school and what that's like. I'd love to keep telling us that those stories and those actors are so good, so of course, I would want to keep seeing them."

MORE: Netflix's Firefly Lane is very different to book - see how

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Netflix's new drama Firefly Lane

What would season two of Firefly Lane be about?

Season one of Firefly Lane ended a dramatic cliffhanger which saw the leading characters Tully and Kate come to blows at Kate's father's funeral over an unexplained argument. It seems that the writer did this deliberately, telling ET: "I knew that Tully and Kate were going to be estranged at the end of the season, but I didn't know how I was going to dramatize that."

She added: "I knew we were working towards that signpost because I felt like a good cliffhanger for season one is: 'Oh my God, wait, these Firefly Lane girls forever are suddenly not? What happened?' I wanted to leave the audience with some big questions."

MORE: You season three: everything we know about Netflix show so far

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke

For fans that are wanting a bit more information, they could look to the original novel for ideas on what a second season could bring. In the novel, when Kate turns to Tully for advice regarding her troublesome teenage daughter, Marah, Tully decides to bring the mother-and-daughter-duo onto her talk show, The Girlfriend Hour, to discuss the issue.

But during the segment, Tully somehow ends up putting her foot in it and makes out her friend to be a bad mother. It's not yet known if the TV show will follow this same format in the future, but it's certainly a possibility!

Netflix are yet to confirm a series two

What are fans saying about Firefly Lane?

The Netflix series has gripped viewers thanks to its cast and plot. Taking to social media to give their verdict, one person wrote: "If you haven't checked out #FireflyLane on @netflix, do it and do it now. What a great cast."

MORE: The Vampire Diaries then vs now: see how the stars have changed over the years

A second fan said: "@sarahchalke @KatieHeigl are absolutely amazing in #fireflylane I made the mistake of watching it at bedtime, now I'm 3 episodes in and I'm exhausted but can't turn it off. Well done ladies. I can't wait for lockdown to be over so I can spend time with my bestie."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.