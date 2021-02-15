The Serpent viewers left in tears after BBC drama's final episode The true-crime series came to its conclusion on Sunday night

After weeks of gripping TV, The Serpent came to a conclusion on Sunday evening which showed the downfall of Charles Sobhraj.

The final episode of the drama, which starred Jenna Coleman and Tahar Rahim, led to a similar reaction from fans; many were feeling emotional after the BBC shared a moving tribute to the victims before the credits rolled.

After a series of images showing the central figures involved including Charles Sobhraj, Marie Andree-Leclerc and Herman Knippenberg, a tribute read: "To all the young intrepids who set out with big dreams. But never made it home."

WATCH: The Serpent came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday

Many took to social media to express their sadness. One person tweeted: "The ending of #TheSerpent had me in tears. Beautiful tribute to those who never returned home. Herman Knippenberg is a true hero."

A second person wrote: "The outro section when we learned about the real lives since, of those involved, made me a bit teary. I guess because of how well the actors portrayed their roles #TheSerpent."

Meanwhile a third said: "A life's work to get justice for those young people who sadly perished at the hands of this couple. Finding out at the end the stories of the real people involved made it more humbling. Well done. #TheSerpent."

The Serpent's tribute left viewers in tears

Fans of the drama were also quick to express their praise and admiration for Herman Knippenberg, now retired, and his efforts to bring Charles to justice.

"A life's work to get justice for those young people who sadly perished at the hands of this couple. Finding out at the end the stories of the real people involved made it more humbling. Well done. #TheSerpent," wrote a viewer.

Another said: "#HermanKnippenberg incredible resilience, truly heroic in his forensic fight for justice and to save lives #TheSerpent @BBCiPlayer @mammothscreen."

Charles Sobhraj was played by Tahar Rahim

The eighth episode jumped forward in time by a number of decades to 2003. At the time, Charles took the decision to return to Nepal – a decision which many believe was to boast his presence to authorities – before it became evident to Herman and the police that they finally had enough evidence to capture him once again.

The finale also explained what happened to Marie Andree-Leclerc, who returned to the Quebec shortly before her death from cancer in 1984, Ajay, who was never seen again, and their neighbours Nadine and Remi, who relocated to Thailand.

