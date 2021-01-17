Where is The Serpent character Marie-Andrée Leclerc now? Jenna Coleman plays Monique/Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the series

The Serpent has proven to be a gripping but terrifying watch since it landed on BBC earlier this month.

The true-crime series, which stars Tahar Rahim as notorious killer Charles Sobhraj, portrays the story of the heinous crimes committed against travellers in Asia during the 1970s by Charles and his accomplice Marie-Andrée Leclerc.

Jenna Coleman takes on the role of Marie-Andrée, who goes by the name of Monique to her victims, but where is the real life Marie-Andrée, now? Find out all below.

WATCH: BBC's The Serpent is a gripping and terrifying watch

Was Marie-Andrée Leclerc/Monique ever caught for her crimes?

Marie-Andrée, who had the alias Monique, was a French-Canadian woman who met Charles Sobhraj in the 1970s and soon joined him on his horrific killing spree. As Monique, she would lure victims to her and Charles' apartments, offering accommodation and money for selling rare jewels – before eventually aiding Charles in the poisoning and murder of a number of victims.

The pair travelled Nepal, Thailand and India on their criminal rampage, before they were apprehended by police.

Like Charles, Marie-Andrée was captured by authorities in 1976 after an attempt to poison three young students didn't go according to their plan. Charles was given a life sentence, while Marie-Andrée was imprisoned and accused of complicity in the murders of other victims Jean-Luc Solomon and Avoni Jacob.

Marie-Andrée Leclerc was Charles' love-interest and accomplice

What happened to Marie-Andrée Leclerc/Monique?

Marie-Andrée Leclerc was acquitted of the crime towards Jean-Luc, but was convicted of the murder of Avoni.

She then appealed the murder verdict. She was released after her appeal, under the condition that she was not allowed to leave the country. However, a cancer diagnosis in the earlier 1980s meant Marie-Andrée could return to her home city Quebec to receive treatment. She died in 1984 from the disease aged 38.

Marie-Andrée died in the 1980s from cancer

What has happened on BBC's The Serpent so far?

Last week, episode three of The Serpent aired which saw the show take a terrifying turn when a young Frenchman named Dominique become entrapped in Charles' devious plans.

The backpacker is initially charmed by the conman and murderer and the two became friends, but then Charles subsequently poisons Dominique under the guise of "medicine." When he sees the effect the 'medicine' has on an animal, Dominque catches on and makes a run for it – but not without some difficulty.

