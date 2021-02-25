Everything you need to know about HBO's new explosive documentary Allen v Farrow The documentary's release has prompted a mass reaction

HBO released a brand new documentary this week looking into the sexual abuse allegations against prolific American director Woody Allen, titled Allen v Farrow.

According to the official synopsis, the four-part series "goes behind the years of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one Hollywood's most notorious and public scandals", using revelatory home movie footage, never-before-heard audio tapes, police footage and interviews with both his ex-wife Mia Farrow and daughter Dylan Farrow.

Dylan, now 35, accused the Oscar-winning director of sexually abusing her in 1992 when she was seven years old. He has always denied the claim, which was investigated at the time but led to no criminal charges. The director, 85, has been married to Soon-Yi Previn, another one of his ex-wives' adopted children, since 1997.

WATCH: The first episode of Allen v Farrow is streaming now on HBO Max

How can I watch Allen v Farrow?

The first episode of Allen v Farrow aired on US channel HBO at 9pm on Sunday 21 February. Subsequent episodes will be aired weekly in the same time slot, and viewers can catch up on the channel's on-demand service, HBO Max.

The documentary includes interviews with Mia, Dylan and Ronan Farrow

As for how UK viewers can watch the docu-series, there's a good chance that it will be made available to watch on NowTV / Sky, which is what has happened with some of HBO's most popular documentaries such as The Case Against Adnan Syed and The Vow.

However, Leaving Neverland, their explosive 2019 documentary about the child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, was actually snapped up by Channel 4 in the UK, so it's also possible that Allen v Farrow could get a primetime slot and be televised.

What have viewers been saying about Allen v Farrow?

Viewers watching the documentary were understandably horrified as Dylan spoke candidly about how her father groomed her from a young age. Both those familiar and new to the case took to social media to tweet along while watching.

One person wrote: "Just finished E1 of #AllenVFarrow. I'm thoroughly LIVID AND DISGUSTED. Was never a fan of his movies, so didn't know much about him, but vaguely remembered he married Mia's daughter. The details now are so disturbing. How is Allen NOT in prison and who still supports him?!"

Woody has been married to Soon-Yi Previn, Mia's adoptive daughter, since 1997

Another added: "If you're still fuzzy on what 'gaslighting' means, you'll find the clearest definition I've ever seen in episode one of #AllenVFarrow when Mia discovers the truth but he gets her to convince herself that she's crazy. A difficult but important watch."

A third pointed out the hypocrisy of HBO showing support for the director's victims through the documentary, while many of his films remain available to stream on HBO Max. "He's collecting a check, while simultaneously getting exposed on the same platform. Gross," they wrote.

The ongoing allegations against the Manhatten director have prompted several actors, including Colin Firth, Timothée Chalamet, and Rebecca Hall, to vow never to work with him again.

