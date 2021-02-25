Will Homeland return for season nine? Get the details Homeland was praised for it's perfect season eight finale on Sunday night - but will it be back for another season?

Although it was previously confirmed that Homeland season eight would be the final instalment of the thrilling TV series, co-creator Alex Gansa has opened up about the possibility of another season. Chatting about the show, he said: "As [co-creator Howard Gordon] has said, 'never say never'.

MORE: Claire Danes hopes Homeland character 'gets some relief'

All of us are happy with where we ended the show and the series. Another chapter doesn't feel necessary at the moment. But who knows what's going to happen? Who knows what Claire and Mandy want to do? Who knows what Howard wants to do? We don't know what that looks like. For now, it feels like closure."

The show is available to watch on Netflix

Clare Danes had previously confirmed that the show would finish at season eight during a radio interview with Howard Stern. However, she opened up about how much she enjoyed playing Carrie - so it might not be over yet!

STORY: Most surprising roles from the cast of Homeland

MORE: Shows to watch if you like Homeland

She previously told The Guardian: "I loved [her]. It was just so nice to play the smartest person in the room, somebody who was so daring and unapologetically ambitious and such a badass. She's not really going away."

Would you like to see another season of Homeland?

The finale saw Carrie back out of her mission to kill her mentor Saul to instead become his new informant, and fans were delighted by how the season ended. One person wrote: "The #Homeland finale of finales got it right where so many get it wrong. A gripping, bittersweet yet highly satisfying conclusion to a (mostly) excellent programme. Will miss it very much." Another added: "#Homeland knocked it out the park with that ending. This last season has been amazing. Probably the best ending to a show I’ve ever seen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.