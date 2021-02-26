7 brilliant shows and films coming to Netflix in March

Have you watched The Queen's Gambit three times? Binge-watched Behind Her Eyes? Completed Bridgerton? Fortunately, Netflix are set to release some brilliant new titles that will give us something new to obsess over in March! See our top picks here...

MORE: 56 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Moxie - 3 March

Amy Poehler directs this exciting teen drama about a teenage girl who decides to address the sexism at her school. The synopsis reads: "Inspired by her mother’s rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Moxie is here

"Now at the centre of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together."

MORE: Rosamund Pike opens up about I Care a Lot's shock ending

Marriage or Mortgage - 10 March

Do you love a relationship reality show? Once you've finished Married at First Sight Australia, this will be well up for your street! In the show, wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes will compete to convince the couples either to have an incredible wedding or go for the practical option for a new home.

Will the couples choose wedding or mortgage?

Yes Day - 12 March

Starring Jennifer Garner, this sweet family film follows a family on the one day a year where the parents have to say yes! The synopsis reads: "Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY - where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before."

Jennifer Garner stars

Paper Lives - 12 March

In this Istanbul-based drama, Mehmet is a cherished member of the community who helps out those in need wherever he can. One day, he finds a homeless eight-year-old boy and decides to reunite him with his parents - whatever it takes.

The drama series is based in Istanbul

The One - 12 March

Black Mirror vibes, anyone? This new drama is set in a world where a simple DNA test can match you to a partner you are genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.

MORE: Netflix's Behind Her Eyes writer talks reasons behind controversial ending

MORE: Will there be a series two of Behind Her Eyes?

The synopsis reads: "No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again."

If you could find your soulmate through a DNA test, would you take it?

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal - 17 March

True-crime that doesn't involve murder? We're in. From the director of Fyre comes this deep look into the methods used by Rick Singer to get the children of his wealthy clients into top schools. These schemes included everything from enabling kids to cheat on their college admissions tests to falsifying sports credentials or bribing school officials - and saw actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin caught up in the scandal.

From the director behind Fyre comes this new doc

The Irregulars - 26 March

Did you love Enola Holmes? If so, we think you'll love this one. The synopsis for this retelling reads: "Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes stars as Sherlock

"As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.