Idris Elba and wife Sabrina celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary: look back at their big day

Congratulations are in order for Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, who have just celebrated their second wedding anniversary!

They both shared tributes to one another on their respective Instagram pages, with Idris gushing: "I love you so much, the last year has been one of the toughest of my life and I only got through it because of you. @sabrinaelba my ride or die."

The couple married in Morocco in April 2019, surrounded by 150 of their friends and family – and Sabrina opted for not one, or even two, but three wedding dresses! Take a look back at the stunning bride…

In 2019, Sabrina delighted fans by sharing more photos from their wedding day. The first photo showed her dressed in a bespoke one-shoulder maxi dress by Maatano which had a contrasting tie around the waist and split leg, offering a look at Sabrina’s strappy white heels.

The second dress was a traditional floor-length style with gold embroidery by Xarrago, in keeping with the ivory and gold ensembles the rest of her wedding party were wearing. "It’s a so thing… @maatano @_xarrago_ #allwhiteburaanbur," she captioned the photos.

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina shared new photos from their wedding

While Sabrina opted for sleek, fitted dresses for the rest of her celebrations, the Vera Wang gown she wore for the ceremony featured a full skirt crafted from French tulle, and a striking asymmetric neckline.

The Sabine wedding dress cost £3,312 and Sabrina complemented her gown by wearing her hair in an elegant chignon and gorgeous makeup courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

The couple shared their wedding in British Vogue's bridal issue (Photo: Sean Thomas)

Idris and Sabrina shared more of their wedding photos in British Vogue’s bridal issue in June 2019, with an interview in which they opened up about their three-day celebrations. "We want the guests to leave remembering the importance of love. Behind all the glitz and the flowers, that’s what matters," Sabrina said.

Idris also revealed how meeting Sabrina had changed his mind about marriage. He was previously married to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006, and Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003. "You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…" Idris told Vogue, before sharing how she has changed his life.

"Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

