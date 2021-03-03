Tough as Nails: Meet the season two cast The reality show is now in its second season

CBS's Tough as Nails recently returned for a new series, with 12 new everyday heroes hoping to prove their strength, agility and mental toughness in real-world job sites.

Among those competing are a travel nurse, a UPS delivery driver, and a retired Air Force colonel - want to know more about them? Keep reading to meet the cast of season two...

Tara Alverson

Tara, 38, comes from Washington but now resides on a tugboat in Alaska. She describes herself as "Gritty, salty, and artistic," and describes her typical day as: "weat, coffee, and making and breaking tow, climbing down into tanks and confined spaces to clean the bilge, whatever it takes to keep the boat floating."

Tara is a mariner from Washington

Sarah Burkett

Sarah works as a mechanical pipe welder and hails from Virginia. The 41-year-old says she's spent her whole life overcoming the stigma surrounding her Type 1 diabetes. After being denied entry into police training at the start of her career, she became "the first female in the history of the department to achieve a physical fitness award."

Sarah is a welder from Virginia

Angel Castillo

Angel is one of the show's youngest contestants at 29. The construction foreman from Miami holds up his full-time job alongside studying for his general contractor license and raising his son. "I want to be an example of hard work, dedication, ambition, and positive energy," he said. "I want my son to be proud in calling me his father."

Angel is a construction foreman from Miami

Aracelis "Celi" Garcia

Celi is a travel nurse from Pennsylvania who likes to get in a workout both before and after a 12-hour shift at the hospital. As for what makes her tough as nails, she said: "I'm a woman, a nurse, and a diva that's not afraid to get my hands dirty!"

Celi is a travel nurse from Philadelphia

Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero

New York native Michael, or Eyebrows as he's known thanks to his perfectly pruned set, works as a bricklayer. The 43-year-old hopes to take home the top prize of $200,000 so he can buy a house for his growing family.

Michael is a bricklayer from New York

Patrick "Freight Train" Hargan

As a UPS delivery driver, Pennsylvania-born Patrick delivers up 200 packages a day and makes almost double that amount of pickups. Although he's had nine surgeries on different parts of his body and a pulmonary embolism, this contestant is in it to win it.

Patrick is a delivery driver from Pennsylvania

Scott Henry

Although construction superintendent Scott describes himself as "goofy", you don't want to get on the wrong side of him. "I compete at a very intense level," the 40-year-old Utah native said, adding that "just because I am in a management position it doesn't mean I don't or won't outwork everybody else."

Scott is a construction superintendent from Utah

Iraida Mujica

Iraida is a transport track repair worker from Florida. Even though the 43-year-old admits she has "doubts" over her ability, she says she on Tough as Nails to show women "that you don't have to be super big and super strong" to be a winner.

Iraida is a transport track repair worker from Florida

Liz "Knuckles" Nichols

Cement mason and mum Liz says is not afraid to get her hands dirty and says she was "rodding and troweling concrete at nine months pregnant". The 36-year-old who currently resides in Oregon says winning the top prize would not only give her and her family financial security but allow her to grow her own business.

Liz is a cement mason from Oregon

Cyril "Zeus" Ontai III

Hawaii born Cyril, aka Zeus, describes himself as "self-motivated, innovative, and optimistic." Through his work as a powerline technician, it's his job to keep the lights and businesses of Honalulu up and running.

Zeus is a lineman from Hawaii

Swifty Sanders

Steelworker Swifty describes a typical day in his life as "all work, no play", so we can understand why this Indiana native wants to take home that coveted prize money and truck.

Swifty is a steelworker from Indiana

Merryl Tengesdal

Merryl may be retired but thinks he's got what it takes to win. The former Air Force Colonel from California now spends his days motivating others through fitness training and speaking engagements and says he wants to win for "those who feel that they have no future due to where they were born".

Merryl is a retired aviator from California

