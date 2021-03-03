Fergie's Killer Dresser: where is Jane Andrews now? Sarah Ferguson's dresser went to prison for murder in 2001

ITV's new documentary Fergie's Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story explores the true story of Jane, a former royal dresser for Sarah, Duchess of York, who was found guilty of murdering her partner, Tom Cressman, back in 2001. So where is she now?

Jane, who was convicted at the Old Bailey for murder and sentenced to life in prison, was originally released from prison on licence in 2015 while staying in a probation hostel. However, she was imprisoned again in 2018 for harassment before being released once more on 8 August 2019, 18 years after her original sentencing.

WATCH: Tom Cressman's brother talks his impression of Jane on This Morning

During her incarceration, she briefly escaped from the East Sutton Park Prison in 2009 - nine years into her sentence - and was eventually discovered three days later hiding in a hotel room.

Jane went to prison in 2001

At the end of her first jail term in 2015, Tom's hotelier brother Rick disagreed with her release, saying: "At the parole hearing which saw her freed, our family's joint letter warning of the dangers of her being released was clearly ignored... Any man who gets into a relationship with her will be at serious risk as she clearly cannot cope with rejection."

Jane, who now resides in Lincolnshire, previously spoke about the upcoming documentary to The Sunday Telegraph, saying: "I was horrified. I knew it would drag everything up again, just as my life was settling down into something like normality.

She was released from prison in 2015

"I will always regret what I did – it was a terrible thing to do. But I deserve to live the rest of my life without always looking over my shoulder."

