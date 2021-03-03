Sonny Jay reveals deal he made with Rebekah Vardy The Dancing on Ice stars share a sweet bond

Sunday night will see Sonny Jay, Colin Jackson, Lady Leshurr and Faye Brooks lacing up their boots and pulling out all the stops for the Dancing on Ice semi-final.

And Sonny revealed earlier this week that he has an added incentive to make it to the final, all thanks to Rebekah Vardy!

Speaking to the Capital FM website, he said that the mum-of-five, who was eliminated last week, gave him some lovely words of encouragement after the show.

Sonny said: "I waited for her after she was voted off to say she’ll be missed and that sort of stuff, and she said to me, 'You’ve got to go out there now and you’ve got to win this thing' and I said, ‘If I win do you promise me I can get a signed Jamie Vardy top?'"

He was thrilled when Rebekah offered him even more than that.

"She said, 'Yeah I can promise that. I can do one better and try and get him on your show.’ And I said 'Even better!'"

Sonny and partner Angela Egan have impressed fans

The 27-year-old is a huge fan of Jamie's team, Leicester City, and it sounds like he's also a huge fan of Jamie's wife.

"Rebekah Vardy will be a big loss backstage because she’s one of the kindest people, she always talks to everyone," he reflected.

The star also shared his excitement on making the semi-finals, saying: "I’m one week away from getting to the actual final, which is mad. In my eyes I’ve already won because I’ve got a lot further than I ever thought."

The star was delighted to make it to Sunday's semi-final

The singer and radio presenter has attracted some high-profile supporters, including Luther star Idris Elba.

The actor thrilled viewers by popping up on screen in a video message last Sunday.

He said: "Sonny Jay, it's Idris Elba here. I just want to wish you the best of luck on Dancing On Ice."

