Alan Titchmarsh announces exciting new ITV show - and we can't wait

Alan Titchmarsh has revealed that he has a new TV show in the works - and we can't wait to learn more about the great outdoors from the iconic presenter!

The series, Alan Titchmarsh: Spring into Summer, will follow the gardening expert as he celebrates "the joy of getting back into the fresh air and our green and pleasant land".

The synopsis reads: "From farming and animal life to what, where and when to plant for the coming year, from countryside pursuits to tips on how to get the most from our outside space, we delve into all things seasonally British as we leave winter behind and head into spring and summer."

Alan will also be chatting to different celebrity guests every week. Chatting about the show, he said: "Spring into Summer is the most glorious time of year to be outside, so I'm delighted to be presenting this new show that celebrates our gardens and our countryside. The weather is getting warmer so it's a great time to start growing things, to take a closer look at wildlife and farm animals and to meet the folk who look after our land and our landscape."

Commission Entertainment editor for ITV, Leanne Clarke, added: "I’m delighted to have Alan and his expert knowledge back at the helm in these wonderful and inspiring new shows. We all want to get back out into the fresh air and Alan is here to give everybody some great ideas and tips for the great outdoors."

Alan is busier than ever after undergoing operations on both knees back in 2019. "I have had what is known as knee arthroscopy on both my knees and my surgeon did it to investigate the reason for my knee pain," he told The Mirror at the time. "While he was doing it he removed all my damaged tissue and cartilage - I had it all cleared out and they feel so much better."

