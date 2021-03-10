Selling Sunset and Bling Empire renewed on Netflix - get the details Are you a fan of the docuseries?

Netflix has announced some very exciting news about two of their huge reality shows! It has been confirmed that both Selling Sunset and Bling Empire will be back for more episodes - and we can't wait!

Selling Sunset, which follows LA's most successful realtors, will be renewed for two seasons and will see our favourite castmates return for more drama. The creator of the hit show will also be releasing a new reality series, Allure Realty.

The synopsis reads: "Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all-Black, all-female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast.

"These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."

Bling Empire will also return for a second season

Bling Empire will also be returning for a follow-up season and follows "a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles... Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and travelling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets".

The exciting news comes shortly after it was confirmed the Netflix's hit comedy show, Kim's Convenience was sadly cancelled after five seasons. Following the news, Simu Lin, who plays Jun Kim in the Canadian export, posted: "Disappointing news today. I'm heartbroken. I feel like my journey with Jung was cut short. I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I'm proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons. Thanks for all your love and support. This isn't goodbye, only #OKSeeYou."

