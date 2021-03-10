Meet the cast of BBC thriller series The Terror The cast includes Tobias Menzies, Jared Harris and more

Series one of The Terror first aired on the BBC earlier this month, gripping viewers in the process. The show is based on the fictionalised account of Captain Sir John Franklin's lost expedition to the Arctic, as told in the fictional novel by Dan Simmons, but is loosely based on true events.

The first series of the ten-part show, which first aired in America in 2018, boats an impressive cast to retell the story of Captain Franklin's fatal expedition in the 1800s. Meet the stars of the show here...

Jared Harris

Playing Captain Francis Crozier, the Commanding Officer of HMS Terror is award-winning actor Jared Harris. Jared is perhaps more recently known for playing Valery Lagasov in Chernobyl, but his other credits include, The Crown (as King George VI), Mad Men and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Jared Harris in The Terror

Tobias Menzies

Like his co-star Jared, Tobias Menzies is also known for appearing in hit Netflix show The Crown. The actor portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh in season three and four, but will be replaced by Johnathan Pryce for the reminder of the show. Tobias' other credits include, Game of Thrones, Outlander and The Night Manager. In The Terror, Tobias plays Commander James Fitzjames, the Executive Officer of HMS Erebus.

Tobias Menzies is also known for his work in The Crown

Ciarán Hinds

Taking on the role of Captain Sir John Franklin, the Commanding Officer of HMS Erebus, is Ciarán Hinds. The actor has enjoyed huge success in his career, appearing in films, television and in the theatre. He's perhaps best known for his credits like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, There Will Be Blood and Game of Thrones.

Ciarán Hinds plays Captain Franklin

Paul Ready

Playing Assistant Surgeon Harry Goodsir on board HMS Erebus, is Paul Ready. Viewers will recognise Paul from other popular shows such as Bodyguard alongside Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, and films like The Death of Stalin. More recently, however, he is known for playing hapless stay-at-home Dad Kevin in BBC comedy Motherland.

Paul as Harry Goodsir

Adam Nagaitis

Adam Nagaitis plays Cornelius Hickey in The Terror. The actor, like Jared Harris, is also known for his work in HBO drama Chernobyl and appeared in the second Inbetweeners movie.

Adam Nagaitis in The Terror

Ian Hart

The Terror also features Ian Hart, who plays Sailing Master Thomas Blanky in the thriller series. Viewers will recognise Ian from his part in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as Professor Quirrell and from My Mad Fat Diary.

Nive Nielsen

Nive Nielsen is a singer-songwriter and actor who plays Lady Silence. As well as appearing in the BBC series, she's release two albums as a folk singer and also appeared in the film The New World in 2005 alongside Colin Farrell.

Nive as Lady Silence

