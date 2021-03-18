The Circle leaves fans' mind blown after 'hilarious' cloning challenge

The Circle returned for a new series this week and it seems that the first couple of episodes have already impressed viewers.

The Channel 4 reality show kept true to form and threw some curveballs for the contestants to get their heads around, including one of the players being cloned.

Yolanda, who originally thought she was blocked from the show, was told she was able to carry on in the game but only as a cloned profile of another player! Eventually, she chose to continue under the guise of Tally – causing immense confusion among the other players and the real Tally.

The twist in the show went down well with viewers, who were loving watching the action unfold. One person wrote on social media: "Catching up on last night's #TheCircle and I am LOVING this cloning challenge, it's actually hilarious."

A second person wrote: "Ooh the cloned episode, so good #TheCircle," while a third said: "I'm mind blown! #BattleoftheTallys #TheCircle." A fourth then joked: "Will the real slim Tally please stand up, please stand up, please stand up. #TheCircle."

Elsewhere in the show this week, contestant Millie revealed her mum's hilarious reaction to her comments about "disliking" her father's ex-partners on the show during her introduction video.

Are you watching the Channel 4 show?

Taking to TikTok, 20-year-old Millie, who is playing alongside her 57-year-old dad Jamie, began: "Guys I've got myself into serious trouble, one of my dad's exes has texted me today after they saw that."

In the TV clip, Millie can be heard saying: "I've always taken a disliking to my dad's previous partners. I've just always tried to get rid of them."

She then said to her followers in the Tik Tok: "[It was] my mum," she explained before asking in disbelief: "How could I forget about my mum?" Mimicking herself, she continued: "'I was always trying to get rid of them.' Was that the reason for the divorce? I have a lot of thinking to do."

