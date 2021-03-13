Gogglebox stars left shocked at this comment from Meghan Markle during Oprah interview They have a point...

Viewers tuning in to this week's Gogglebox were in for a treat as the stars of the Channel 4 show reacted to what has been an explosive week of television.

In the episode, our favourite families tuned in to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on ITV on Monday night.

While Lee dubbed the programme the "interview of the century" before they began watching, it seems that the families were not prepared for just how shocking the interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be.

There were all-round gasps of disbelief as the Duchess opened up about her mental health struggle and how she was told her son Archie would not be offered security nor be given a royal title.

However, one moment that truly had the Gogglebox lot shocked was when she revealed that she never looked up her husband online or did any research into the royal family before dating Harry.

"Even if your partner isn't famous, you stalk the [expletive] out of their social media," Izzi said, with sister Ellie adding: "And Google and whatever else."

Bassit echoed her comments, asking dad Sid and brother Umar: "You'd do your Facebook stalking any potential partner, wouldn't you?"

Izzi and sister Ellie were shocked that Meghan said she didn't "stalk" Harry online

They also sympathised with Harry as he joined the interview in its second hour and admitted he felt "let down" by his father, Prince Charles. "That's a sore subject for him," Marcus said, while girlfriend Mica quipped: "Sometimes you've got to leave the WhatsApp group babes."

Her comment resonated with fans of the show who took to Twitter to hail it the "best one-liner" of the series so far. "So wise," one viewer tweeted. Another said: "Love Mica from Gogglebox on #HarryandMeghan quitting the royal family," while a third fan said: "LOVE IT!"

Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview was broadcast on Monday evening

As well as Meghan and Harry's chat with Oprah, the Goggleboxers also reacted to the moment Piers Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain following a row with his co-star, Alex Beresford over the duchess's comments.

"I didn't know you could let fireworks off at half six in the morning," Pete said, while Marcus responded: "This is amazing what Meghan and Harry's story has done to the bloody world!"

