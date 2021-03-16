The Celebrity Circle: Fans all have same reaction after Lady Leshurr is crowned winner The Channel 4 reality show came to its conclusion on Monday

The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up to Cancer came to its conclusion on Monday night revealing Lady Leshurr to be the winner.

After a week of antics involving a group of celebrities trying to pick out catfishes from genuine residents, Lady Leshurr came out on top by convincing the other participants she was rapper Big Narstie.

After the episode aired, plenty of fans took to social media to give their verdict on the Channel 4 show, and many all had similar viewers that celebrity version of the popular reality show wasn't long enough.

One person wrote: "The celeb series needs to be longer next time!", as a second said: "This celeb version has been brilliant. Hope they do a longer run next time." Meanwhile, a third echoed this, tweeting: "It's that time @C4TheCircle! Love this series although next time @Channel 4 can the celeb one be a bit longer?"

Lady Leshurr took part alongside plenty of other celebrities all hoping to trick the other contestants by posing as other famous faces including Denise van Outen, Saffron Barker, Nadia Sawalha and Melvin Odoom.

The rapper and former Dancing on Ice contestant took to Twitter to express her joy at being crowned winner. Alongside a video of the moment she won, the rapper wrote in the caption: "I won," alongside a crying-faced emoji.

Lady Leshurr celebrated her win on Twitter

Plenty of fans flooded the replied to congratulate Lady Leshurr. One fan tweeted: "I knew it, everyone started voting 'clever' and it back fired. Totally deserved to win!!!!"

Another fan wrote: "Congratulations Lesh, I had tears in my eyes whilst watching you win. You were my winner from the beginning and I'm so happy for you because it was so obvious how much it meant to you. You're an icon and role model," while a third said: "So happy you won sis!!!"

Fans of The Circle won't have to wait long for their fix as a brand new series of the original format returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday night at 9pm.

