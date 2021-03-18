Netflix's Operation Varsity Blues: is Olivia Jade still attending college at USC? Olivia Jade and her older sister Isabella were both accepted into USC

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal is the documentary that everyone is talking about right now, as it details how wealthy parents used an illegal scheme that guaranteed their children entry into the colleges of their choice.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were one of the most prolific couples arrested in connection to the scandal, as they faked photos of their two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, using rowing equipment in order for them to be accepted as athletes at The University of Southern California.

A few months following the scandal's outbreak, which broke in March 2019, USC confirmed that Olivia and Isabella had both left the university, though were unable to confirm whether they had quit, or if they had been asked to leave.

In a statement, USC officials said: "Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled. We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws." The YouTuber since explained that she didn't return to school as she was "too embarrassed".

Olivia Jade opened up about the scandal

Olivia opened up about scandal on the Red Table Talk, saying: "I think what was important was for me to come here and say, 'I'm sorry. I acknowledge what was wrong. When all this first happened and it became public I remember thinking, 'How are people mad about this?' It sounds so silly, but in the bubble that I grew up in, a lot of kids' parents were donating to schools.

"It's not fair and it's not right but it was happening... I'm not trying to victimise myself. I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognise I messed up.' And for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. What's so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to be shamed and punished and never given a second chance."

