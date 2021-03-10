Netflix star 'heartbroken' as beloved show cancelled after five seasons Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those to tweet about the show's cancellation

One of the stars of Netflix's hugely popular show Kim's Convenience has taken to Twitter to express his disappointment following the news that the comedy has been cancelled.

Simu Lin, who plays Jun Kim in the Canadian export, posted: "Disappointing news today. I'm heartbroken. I feel like my journey with Jung was cut short. I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I'm proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons. Thanks for all your love and support. This isn't goodbye, only #OKSeeYou."

He added a longer statement about the cancellation of the show, adding: "It pains me that we will never see Jung figure out what he wants to do with his life. Most of all, it pains me that we will never see the Kims all together as a family, bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey.

He concluded: "I feel we deserved better. I feel that you, our most amazing fans, deserved better... If Kim's Convenience can stand for anything, let it be that amazing things can happen when you open the gates and allow more diverse and authentic stories to be told."

Simu Lin opened up about his disappointment at the show's cancellation

Fans were equally devastated by the news, with one writing: "This is sad news. Kim's Convenience was one of the rare shows that made me feel truly seen as a Korean immigrant living in North America. Thank you for all the laughs and joys you've brought into my life through this show." Another added: "So disappointing that you won’t have a series finale as a fan I want a final season that tells us the end with a proper goodbye."

The show was cancelled ahead of season six

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented about the show's cancellation, tweeting: "Thank you for five seasons of heart and humour, and for always being a source of unity and positivity."

