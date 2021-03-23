Viewers are saying the same thing about Katharine McPhee's new Netflix series Country Comfort landed on Netflix this week

Brand new Netflix series Country Comfort was released this week and immediately got viewers talking.

The show stars Katharine McPhee as a young country singer named Bailey who takes a job as a nanny for cowboy Beau and his five children.

After landing on the streaming platform, viewers took to social media to say they had watched the whole series in one sitting and were desperate for more episodes.

"Just finished binging Country Comfort and I'm in a puddle of tears! So wholesome so beautiful," one fan tweeted. Another said: "Just watched Country Comfort on Netflix. I'm here for this wholesome southern content. The Nashville meets Sound of Music type of vibe. It was *actually* perfect."

However, some had mixed feelings about the show, with one person tweeting: "If you are a Katharine McPhee fan, take a look at her new sitcom on Netflix. #CountryComfort is a tad hokey but as a trade-off...you get to hear Katharine sing a lot".

Another added that it was "cheesy but feel good" and a third said: "The singing was the best part otherwise it was just awkward and full of bad accents. Does it get better after ep1?"

Katharine McPhee plays a country-star-turned-nanny

Are you watching the show? The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau and his five children.

"With a never-give-up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they've been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she's been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom."

