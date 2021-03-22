Katharine McPhee's home with David Foster and baby Rennie is the dream Singer Katharine and David live in a stunning apartment in LA

Katharine McPhee currently lives with her husband David Foster and their newborn son Rennie in David's stunning LA apartment, but it is believed that the couple have been house hunting in Montecito, in order to live closer to their friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Nonetheless, it seems that Katharine and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star David are yet to have found the one. Take a look inside their current abode…

Katharine McPhee's living room

WATCH: Katharine McPhee films inside stunning living room

Katharine previously filmed a video in the living room as the couple quarantined at home. It showed that the room is designed with white walls and high-shine wooden flooring, while there is a TV unit built into one wall with various exposed shelves at either side and along the top.

Furniture includes a white leather couch, a brown leather armchair and an additional blue brushed velvet couch. There is also a glossy black grand piano at one side, where music producer David displays his Grammy awards.

A photo of David in the room gave a better look at his collection of awards atop the piano, as well as his makeshift recording studio seen on the opposite side.

Katharine McPhee's dining room

Katharine posed for a photo in the dining room while pregnant with the couple's first child, baby Rennie who was born in February 2021. It showed a glass dining table lined with beige leather chairs, and a metallic gold centrepiece holding a vase of flowers.

Katharine McPhee's kitchen

In keeping with the white and grey colour scheme throughout the home, the kitchen is designed with white cupboards and grey marble worktops and backsplash panels.

Katharine McPhee's hallway

Katharine and David's hallway has large open walkways leading to other areas of the home, creating a more spacious feel in contrast to fitted doors.

Katharine McPhee's bedroom

Katharine and David's bedroom is curated with a vintage theme, as seen in white and pink striped wallpaper, a floral bedside lamp, and a lilac headboard.

