Fans are loving Ginny and Georgia on Netflix - a new drama focusing on a mother and daughter relationship, but did you know that there is a real-life family connection on the show?

Raymond Ablack, who plays Joe in the hit show, shared a series of snaps with his sister Rebecca Ablack, who plays Marcus' girlfriend, Padma.

He captioned the sweet album of photos: "It's not lost on me just how impossible the odds were and just how lucky I was to have lived a shared dream with my sister. Feeling grateful."

Fans were blown away by the news, with one writing: "OH MY GOD THEY'RE SIBLINGS," while another added: "You’re both amazing and you deserve it 10 fold." A third person added: "It was today that I learned you two were related."

So will we be seeing more of Joe and Padma in season two? Netflix is yet to confirm whether Ginny and Georgia has been renewed yet, but the desire for it is definitely there from viewers. The streaming giant usually waits to gauge the response to a show before confirming, and given that the series was only released last month, we might have to wait a little while for the news.

Season two will have plenty to cover after season one's explosive finale, which saw Ginny run away after finding out the truth about her mum. Speaking about the ending, Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, told TV Line: "When she's packing her bag, she grabs the book that Zion gives her, and [...] he included an address.

"He has that secret coded message in it, and she finds out that it's his address to his Boston apartment. So I'm thinking it's pretty reasonable to assume that Ginny might be headed toward Zion."

