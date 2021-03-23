Grace and Frankie star shares exciting update on season seven Coronavirus shut down production on the final season last spring

Grace and Frankie star Martin Sheen has revealed that fans may not have to wait too long for new episodes of the beloved Netflix series.

The actor who stars in the comedy series alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin teased that season seven could be released on the streaming platform in two parts since the first four episodes of the show's seventh and final season are "ready to go".

Chatting to SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi on this week's episode of Quarantined With Bruce, Martin explained that cast and crew managed to film the first handful of episodes of the new season last spring before coronavirus caused production to grind to a halt.

WATCH: Martin Sheen talks Grace and Frankie season seven

"They're talking about the possibility of streaming the four episodes we've done because it seems to have an arc and they've got it all ready to go," he said, adding: "So maybe they'll put them on and you'll see the first four episodes."

He also confirmed co-star Jane's previous comment that filming will resume in June of this year, saying: "They've got us scheduled to come back in June and finish, and we've picked four, maybe four and a half months. So by the end of June until maybe the beginning of November, we should finish season seven."

While we'll have to wait and see whether Netflix does decide to release the season in two parts, it wouldn't be unheard of. Lucifer had its most recent season split into two parts, with the latter still awaiting release as a result of the disruption to filming caused by Covid-19.

It was announced last year that season seven of Grace and Frankie would be the show's last, with Jane and Lily releasing a joint statement that read: "We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace & Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season.

"We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet."

