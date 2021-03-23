Lucifer boss devastates fans with emotional photo from final scene Fans of the Netflix show are sad it's coming to an end

Lucifer is soon to return to screens with more episodes but it's a bittersweet moment for fans as it'll mark the beginning of the end of the Netflix fantasy drama.

The second half of season five is due soon, while production for the sixth and final series is ongoing – and it seems that filming the show's concluding episodes is proving to be emotional for all involved.

MORE: The Bold Type: why is the show ending after season five?

Showrunner Ildy Modrovich posted a photo on Twitter of stars of the show Tom Ellis and Lauren German on set rehearsing, along with the caption: "Watching these two beautiful humans rehearse the final scene in LUX. I literally sobbed."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix Lucifer - season five trailer

Plenty of fans responded to the tweet expressing their sadness, too. One person replied saying: "These words make it more difficult to say goodbye. But every story has to end. But (thank dad, Netflix) we have the opportunity to watch every episode 'again and again and again'."

A second person said: "I love you all thank you for sharing little things with us even if they make me cry," as a third tweeted: "It's so sad to be saying goodbye but I'm sooooo thankful to have had this wonderful show for the last five series. Looking forward to 5b and 6. Thank you all for your wonderful hard work xx." Meanwhile, a fourth quipped: "I'm fine, I'm completely fine," alongside a crying meme.

MORE: Behind Her Eyes viewers clear up confusing plot detail

MORE: American Horror Story season ten: everything we know so far

Lucifer is currently filming the sixth and final season

Lucifer might be coming to an end, but it certainly won't be the last fans see of Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character. Back in September Tom revealed he's hoping to work on something "completely different" when he Lucifer concludes later this year.

MORE: Inside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's real-life friendship

He told Square Mile: "I am going to find myself in that similar territory in that people are going to expect one thing from me now. "And I would like to surprise them and do something completely different. That's always been my thought process."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.