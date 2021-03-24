7 Netflix shows to get excited about in April

April! The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, but will it stop us from watching all of our favourite Tom Hardy to star in upcoming Netflix crime movie and it sounds amazing

Prank Encounter

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo stops killing demagorgens in exchange for scaring people for big laughs in his cheeky prank show. Each other will take two strangers on a "ride of a lifetime" where "fear meets funny", and has been described as "the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised". Hopefully we'll never be picked as unsuspecting participants!

Worn Stories

This beautiful new show opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing. The synopsis reads: "Be it a pair of boots symbolising survival, a dress that’s come to stand for recovery, or a uniform that reaffirms an identity, the series illuminates the lives of the wearers through stories about cherished articles of clothing."

This is a Robbery

In 1990, the biggest art heist in history was successfully pulled off, and works by Rembrandt, and Vermeer among others, with a combined worth of half a billion dollars, were stole and never recovered. So where are those famous works of art now? Who took them? And will they ever be returned? This four-part documentary will be trying to answer all of our questions and more.

Shadow and Bone

Based on the bestselling Girshaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, this new fantasy sees follows a lowly soldier and orphan, Alina Starkov, who unleashes an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. The synopsis reads: "With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems."

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Jamie Foxx has turned to comedy in this new series as Brian Dixon, successful business owner who has just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha. The synopsis reads: "Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad and sister — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic dad." The series is inspired by Jamie's real-life relationship with his daughter Corinne, aw!

The Wedding Coach

Love a wedding reality show? The synopsis reads: "Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but despite what the bridal magazines say, planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help couples survive the stressful, and sometimes ridiculous, expectations of 'Big Bridal.'"

