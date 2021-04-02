Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page shocks fans with major announcement

Rege-Jean Page has left Netflix drama Bridgerton.

The British star, who won fans over with his portrayal of the Duke of Hastings in the steamy Netflix period piece, will not appear in season two which focuses on Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor, who played Lady Daphne, Anthony's sister and the Duke's wife, will appear.

The announcement was made on social media, with a post on the show's Instagram account reading: "Your Grace, it has been a pleasure."

"Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the message 'from Lady Whistedown' began.

"We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

The announcement was made on social media

"It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke," added Rege-Jean.

"Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

However, fans were not happy, with one commenting: "Well, not sure what the point of watching this now."

Others wondered if it was a belated April Fools, while book fans wondered how they would ever show the "pall mall game" without Simon.

"What? He’s still in the rest of the books, although usually as a background character, WHAT ABOUT THE PALL MALL GAME," asked one fan.

Daphne and Simon's love story played out in season one

Season one concluded with Daphne and Simon having resolved their marital problems and living in happily wedded bliss with one another, so fans may think there is very little left of the story to uncover for a second season.

However, the series is an adaptation of Julia Quinn's popular novels, so there are many more stories to be told. Instead of focusing on Daphne and the Duke, season two will delve into the life of her older brother Anthony, and his decision to finally settle down after being known as a 'rake'.

Warning, minor spoilers from the beginning of the second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, ahead!

Jonathan Bailey stars as Lord Bridgerton

While in season one we saw him madly in love with an opera singer, in the second novel the Viscount decides that he needs to settle down and have children due to the firm belief he has that he will one day die young.

This superstition comes from the fact that his beloved father died aged 38 after an allergic reaction to a bee sting, and Anthony assumes that he will never surpass him in age.

As such, he sets his sights on Edwina, the Incomparable of the season, but has to impress her older sister Kate in order to win her hand.

It has already been confirmed that Sex Education star Simone Ashley will be playing Kate in the new season - and we can't wait!

