GMA's Ginger Zee shares exciting news with gorgeous photo The Good Morning America star said she 'can't wait'

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee has something very exciting to look forward to and she couldn't wait to share her news with fans on Friday.

The much-loved meteorologist took to Instagram and looked delighted in the photo she posted.

In the snapshot, Ginger was smiling at an image of herself on the computer and she revealed: "“A Little Closer To Home” — my new book is out October 12, 2021! Shot the cover today and I can’t wait to share it with all of you. Pre-order now available (link in my bio)."

She then thanked the "whole crew" for their hard work and fans reacted with glee.

"Love your hair," wrote one, commenting on Ginger's super curly locks, while another said: "Such an inspiration! Thank you for being so honest and open in your first book. I pre-ordered this one and can't wait!"

As well as being GMA's weather woman, Ginger is also an award-winning author.

Ginger just shot the cover for her new book - and looked overjoyed

Her book, Natural Disaster, became a New York Times bestseller as she opened up about her life from her humble beginnings in a small town in Michigan to her successful career as a meteorologist.

She candidly confessed: "I cover them, I am one," about the title. Ginger also opened up about her lifelong battle with crippling depression and her romances before finding love with her husband, Ben Aaron.

Ginger and Ben share two adorable sons, Adrian and Miles, and she loves motherhood.

Ginger is a proud mum-of-two

She often shares sweet photos of her boys on Instagram and has called being a mum, "the best thing [she] could have ever done in [her] life".

While working from home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her youngest, Miles, made a surprise appearance in the middle of a weather report.

Ginger handled it like a pro and said: "Hi Miles," before checking out the piece of artwork he'd brought onto the green screen to show her, and simply commented: "No school today."

