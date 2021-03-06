GMA's Ginger Zee stuns in bikini throwback and she looks so different The star had short hair!

GMA’s favourite weather woman, Ginger Zee, showcased a very different look on her Instagram recently and we almost didn't recognise her.

The TV meteorologist, 40, shared a throwback photo of herself in a tiny bikini and fans were left doing a double-take.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Ginger was wearing a red and white flowery string bikini as she posed with friends, and her hair was so short.

She captioned the fun image: "Rare photo find from my mid 20s... Ginger with the short hair pics don’t surface often. Many thanks to my friend Stevie for the reminder."

RELATED: GMA's Michael Strahan's appearance stuns fans in teenage throwback

Ginger shared the cute throwback and fans loved her short hair

Her fans couldn't wait to comment and wrote: "You look adorable," and "you rock this look".

Ginger's beautiful natural curls - which also look fabulous when worn sleek - have helped win her an allegiance of fans but many of them also loved her short haircut.

"Long, short, curly, straight. You can do it all," commented another follower and others mirrored the statement admitting: "Short hair looks as good as your curls."

SEE: Robin Roberts and Amber's conservatory looks like it belongs in a showroom

Ginger knows how to make a style statement

Ginger addressed her curly hair on Instagram recently when she said: "The less I do to it, the better the curl gets!"

She's recently had her style team back to help her get camera-ready after months of doing it herself due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Amy Robach's snakeskin thigh-split skirt stuns fans

Ginger's natural hair is so curly

Ginger told her followers: "I was definitely spoiled before this year of doing it on my own."

The star has become a household name on Good Morning America and when she's not working on set, she's a mum to the three children she shares with husband, WNBC personality Ben Aaron.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.