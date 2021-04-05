Mary Fitzgerald reveals the one scene she didn't want to film on Selling Sunset The Netflix star wanted the cameras to stop rolling

Filming awkward scenes and uncomfortable moments is part and parcel of the job of being a reality TV star, and Selling Sunset fan favourite Mary Fitzgerald is well aware of that.

The celebrity realtor is incredibly open and genuine, and is prepared to share her life with viewers, but in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Mary did admit there was one conversation she didn't want to be documented on camera.

As she starred on our April digital cover, Mary opened up about the one time she wished the cameras would stop rolling – when she had to confront husband Romain Bonnet about his bachelor party.

Mary Fitzgerald stars on HELLO!'s April digital cover

"I didn't really want to talk about what happened at Romain's bachelor party, because I don't like losing control or being hurt," said Mary.

Although she knew Romain hadn't cheated on her during his Las Vegas bash, she felt betrayed when she found out a few girls had been invited back to his suite, despite Romain saying it wouldn't happen. The women were brought back by Romain's friends and not the bachelor himself, but Mary felt betrayed that her future husband hadn't mentioned it.

The couple married legally in 2018 and again in 2019 on Selling Sunset

"I knew he hadn't done anything," said Mary. "They didn't actually end up showing all of our conversation out of respect. I almost wished they had though because it would have explained it more, and made it so that it didn't look like he had cheated on me.

"But it all worked out and behind the scenes, I talked to the other guys who were there and they said the girls were throwing themselves at Romain, but he just gave them that Romain look and said to them, 'Do you see this? This is my fiancée. Thanks.' It's just so Romain!"

"The single guys, Jason and Brett (Oppenheim), they can do what they want and bring girls back," Mary added. "My anger was more on the lie about it. That's the only time when I thought, 'No, I don't want to film this conversation.' But I ended up doing it anyway!"

The mother-of-one also opened up about how she was initially hesitant to date Romain, who is 13 years her junior. She told HELLO!: "We got along really, really well from the beginning but honestly, I was the one who pushed back. If it weren't for him, we probably wouldn't be together because I got scared. I started backing off and getting nervous and weird because I knew I had really strong feelings for him.

"There was the age difference and I just thought, 'I'm not going to get hurt again.' And he said, 'I'm not an LA guy. I'm not going to cheat. That's not who I am. That's not how I was raised.' He was all in and he's the one that wouldn't let me back away. And I'm so grateful for that because I would have lost the best thing in the world."

The couple legally married in March 2018, before having a second televised wedding on Selling Sunset in the autumn of the following year.

