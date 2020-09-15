Jason Oppenheim finally reveals truth behind brother Brett leaving the company

Jason Oppenheim has set the record straight on rumours that his twin brother Brett is leaving The Oppenheim Group to start up his own rival brokerage in the US. The Selling Sunset star addressed the rumours on Lorraine, reassuring fans that the speculation is just that.

MORE: Jason Oppenheim gives us an exclusive tour of his LA home - all the photos

"I think Christine tried to fan those flames," said Jason, referring to his co-star and one of his realtors, Christine Quinn. "He's not starting his own brokerage and hiring agents and competing, we're still working together."

Jason, 43, also shared his frustration following recent claims that Selling Sunset is "fake" and "scripted", and that the estate agents are merely actors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Christine Quinn's extravagant £1m wedding - see her black gown

"You're seeing what happens. Granted, we film for months and you're seeing just a few hours. You don't see the part where we're just on our computers for hours at a time. That would be too boring," he said. "But there's a lot going on I'll be honest. It makes for a great show, but it can make for a difficult office once in a while."

MORE: Why did Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley break up? A look at their wedding and divorce

Jason has confirmed that Brett is not starting his own rival company

While Netflix has yet to confirm whether they will release more seasons of Selling Sunset, the reality TV show has proved hugely popular with fans around the world.

"I think that there's a lot of indications that we're going to be filming many more series to be honest," said Jason, when asked about potential seasons. "I would not be surprised if we're filming many more seasons with Netflix."

Jason said he thinks Netflix will make many more seasons of Selling Sunset

Last month, fans were surprised to hear that Brett had "left" The Oppenheim Group. Christine was speaking to Glamour when she revealed: "Brett has left to start his own brokerage. The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office. We don't know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think season four is going to be the juiciest season ever."

However, given Jason's latest interview, it sounds like Brett is still very much part of The Oppenheim Group.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.