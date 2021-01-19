Maya Vander reveals what she really thinks of her Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn Are you a fan of the hit reality show?

Like plenty of viewers, we were addicted to Selling Sunset when it arrived on Netflix at the beginning of last year just in time for lockdown. However, it sounds like there could be some tension in the Oppenheim Group office when the show returns for its fourth season as one of the show’s celebrity realtors Maya Vander has revealed what she really thinks of colleague Christine Quinn.

"Christine just did an interview which actually caught me by surprise," the Israeli reality star told the MailOnline. "I heard she said I'm 'the gossiper' or something, but I really don't want to be involved in the drama."

She continued: "Christine obviously gained a lot of interviews and articles because she's got such a no-nonsense attitude and she's clearly not scared to say anything, is she?

WATCH: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn responds to claims show is fake

"Yeah, she can throw all of us under the bus, but she says things and I think she's very impulsive, and that's fine. She wants to ride the success; she wants to get the great PR and that's fine.”

Maya added that she thinks Christine, who was branded TV villain of 2020 by The Times, “makes the show”, because “she's very fun to watch and she's great and entertaining” but said she herself prefers to stay out of the headlines. “If I would want to have more articles and PR, trust me, I could say a lot of things, but I keep it more to life.”

The reality show, which focuses on the glamorous lives of a group of real estate brokers as they compete to sell the most luxurious and lucrative properties in the heart of the Hollywood Hills, became a huge hit in the UK last year when all three seasons were added to Netflix during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Luckily for fans, it seems that there will eventually be even more drama and glamour on the horizon as Maya confirmed that season four filming is planned to go ahead, “sometime around Spring or summer” this year.

Maya Vander (right) says that despite "throwing" her colleagues under the bus, Christine "makes the show"

Last year Christine herself confirmed that the addictive reality show would be returning when she appeared on This Morning. Speaking to hosts Holly and Phil via video from her home in LA, she explained: "We're not back filming now, but Jason has confirmed that we've gotten picked up [for a fourth season].

"We're just kind of waiting and I know he's talked about it in the press but no one really knows the date, and I know filming restrictions are really hard, especially in Los Angeles now with such a big film production. So we're kind of just waiting."

