Selling Sunset finally reveal show's future – and you'll be surprised

If, like us, you're obsessed with Selling Sunset and the lives of those who work at the Oppenheim Group – and, of course, the multimillion homes they sell – you'll be pleased to know that there's finally an update on season four.

The Oppenheim brothers, Brett and Jason, revealed on Good Morning Britain on Thursday that a new series of the show is highly likely to go ahead – but filming has sadly been delayed due to COVID-19.

The incredible trailer for Selling Sunset season three

When quizzed over whether they had begun filming the new series, Jason replied: "No, season four hasn’t been filmed, the pandemic has put a dampner on filming right now."

Teasing that it will go ahead as soon as the show is given the green light, Jason added: "We can expect we’ll be moving forward as soon as possible, but filming is very difficult now here in LA… everything has been delayed."

Brett and Jason run The Oppenheim Group

However, there is a silver lining as the twin brothers did share some happy news – the whole gang will be back together when filming finally does begin. Hooray!

You may remember that Christine Quinn recently claimed that Brett had left the Oppenheim Group to start a rival company, a rumour the brothers squashed on GMB.

Fans are desperate for Selling Sunset season four

"Everybody is going to be around," Brett confirmed. Adding: "Honestly, we’ve been working together in close quarters for so long, I don’t think that’s going to change.

"I’m sure there’s been moments when we’ve both thought of doing that," he joked. "But no."

Christine Quinn shared her gothic wedding day during season three

While Netflix has yet to confirm a season four of the show, Brett and Jason's comments do echo what Christine said back in June before the final few episodes of season three aired on the streaming service.

"Unfortunately it has been affected. So usually we get picked up after the show airs, you know, we'll hear some information, some rumblings," she told Grazia.

"I think we're definitely going to get picked up. But everything has been set back due to COVID."

