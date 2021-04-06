Fans are saying same thing about new Netflix film Run Sarah Paulson stars in the horror movie

If you're looking for a new Netflix film to add to your list, then Run starring Sarah Paulson could be your answer.

The movie, which finally landed on the streaming platform recently after a delay due to coronavirus last year, tells the story of a mother who hides her daughter from the outside world.

As well as loving the movie, it seems that fans are all saying the same thing about the new flick – that it's very similar to an old classic.

WATCH: Run starring Sarah Paulson on Netflix - official trailer

Fans took to Twitter to compare the new horror to the 1990 psychological film Misery starring James Caan and Kathy Bates and we can see why! One person wrote online underneath the trailer: "I'm getting Misery vibes... can't wait!", while a second person said: "It's like a mixture of The Act, Tangled and Misery!"

A third wrote on Twitter: "Watching #run on Netflix with @MsSarahPaulson in and it's giving my proper #misery vibes," while a fourth agreed, commenting: "Okay, so #Run on Netflix is defo giving Misery vibes."

Run sees Sarah Paulson, famed for her roles in Ratched and The People vs. O.J. Simpson, play mother Diane Sherman who gives birth to her daughter, Chloe, prematurely at the beginning of the film.

Sarah Paulson and Keira Allen in Run

Her daughter, who is paralysed as a result of the early birth, then grows into a teenager eager to leave home and head to college – but her mother holds her back and prevents her from leaving home.

Soon, the daughter, who is played by rising star Keira Allen, reaches breaking point and seeks to escape her mother's manipulative ways – but discovers some dark secrets that she has been hiding.

Have you watched the thriller?

The movie has been well-received in general by Netflix users. One fan said: "Just watched RUN on Netflix, and it is a fantastic, dark thriller. I have been so excited to see this since last May but due to Covid-19 it never got released...until now. RUN is a dark, suspenseful, unsettling film that will have you on the edge of your seat. A must see! #Run."

Another tweeted: "#Run on Netflix definitely worth a watch. Great performance as always by Sarah Paulson. Recommend this if you like a tense thriller."

