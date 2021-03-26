Why is Ozark ending after season four? The fourth season is due out this year

Ozark fans were delighted recently when Jason Bateman revealed that season four could be back on our screens sooner than initially thought – but it's a bittersweet moment for fans as it'll mark the end of the crime drama.

The fourth instalment will be split into two halves, with the first seven episodes dropping this year and the second seven soon after, but after that, it'll be time to wave goodbye to the Byrde family. So why is the Netflix show ending? We found out…

Why is Ozark ending after season four?

There's no exact reason why the Netflix show is coming to an end after season four, but star of the show Jason, who plays the lead role as Marty Byrde, told Collider that the drama would have to end at some point. Explaining why, he said: "If you keep going for a whole lot longer, you're going to go over the cliff, or up over the peak of the mountain and you end up jumping the shark.

"So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde [played by Laura Linney], if they keep going at this pitch for much longer, they're either going to be killed or put in jail. The alternative is to flatten out that pitch so that you don't end up jumping the shark, but then you start stalling just for additional episodes and seasons."

Season four of Ozark will be the last

What will Ozark season four be about?

Due to season four being the last, many are naturally speculating how the show will be wrapped up. There obviously aren't many details about what might happen yet, but Jason did admit that he felt satisfied about how it ends. He told Indiewire: "Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it's great."

Season three's cliffhanger, which saw Marty and Wendy begin working with Omar Navarro on a close business basis, sets up for the new episodes to explore their relationship further. Fans can also expect season four to expand on the family side, particularly after Wendy was forced to order her brother Ben's murder.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark

What have the stars said about Ozark season four?

As fans eagerly await the new episodes, Jason revealed recently that they might drop on the streaming giant earlier than we thought. He told Deadline: "As far as when it's gonna come out, it's really going to be reliant on, you know, if we can stay in production.

"There's sort of this race, the whole world is in between vaccinations and these variants. I mean, basically, it's going to get to us a whole lot quicker now that Joe Biden's got his hand on the wheel. It would have would have taken longer with the last administration, so I think we're gonna get it to TV sooner thanks to Uncle Joe."

