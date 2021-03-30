Fans are saying the same thing about Harrison Osterfield in new Netflix drama The Irregulars Are you watching the show?

Netflix's brand new twist on Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson - The Irregulars - landed on viewers' screens last week and it seems it has gone down a treat.

Not only has the gripping plot and stellar cast got fans talking, but one aspect of the show seems to be a particularly hot topic.

Taking to social media, plenty of fans have been commenting on actor Harrison Osterfield, who plays the part of Leopold, and his striking resemblance to a "young James McAvoy".

WATCH: The Irregulars on Netflix - officail trailer

One person shared a series of images of the character from the series, writing: "You're telling me this boy isn't related to James Mcavoy?? because?? #TheIrregulars."

A second fan agreed with the sentiment, writing: "This is exactly what I thought when I saw his character in episode one. Dude could be McAvoy's younger brother. Or son."

Meanwhile, another viewer said: "Is it me or does Leopold in #TheIrregulars have a look of a young blond James McAvoy about him?", as a fourth wrote: "Harrison Osterfield is just a young James McAvoy. I can't unsee it #TheIrregulars."

Fans are convinced Harrison Osterfield (far right) is the spitting image of James McAvoy

For those unaware, the show focuses on a group of teenagers who work alongside Doctor Watson and Sherlock Holmes to solve crimes. The show's star-studded line-up, including Henry Lloyd-Hughes as the mysterious Sherlock while Line of Duty star Royce Pierreson plays Doctor Watson.

The new show has gone down a hit with viewers

Other stars who make an appearance include Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari and Ansu Kabia. The official synopsis reads: "Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

"As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

