Did you spot this Line of Duty star in The Irregulars? The new Netflix drama has proved a hit with viewers

Brand new Netflix drama The Irregulars has proven to be a hit with fans thanks to its gripping and dark twist on the stories of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.

It seems the all-star cast is also receiving glowing praise – but did you spot a certain Line of Duty actor in the episodes?

Playing the role of Doctor Watson in the fantasy series is Royce Pierreson, who has also appeared in other popular dramas such as Our Girl and The Witcher, but the actor also had a starring role in series four of Line of Duty.

WATCH: The Irregulars on Netflix - watch the official trailer

In the police corruption drama, Royce took on the role of DC Jamie Desford – a new detective who begins working within AC-12 alongside Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). Jamie and the team were investigating DCI Roz Huntley and a murder inquiry as part of operation trapdoor.

Now, Royce can be found on new series The Irregulars as Doctor John Watson alongside other famous faces such as Killing Eve's Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Sherlock and The Wire star Clarke Peters as The Linen Man.

Royce Pierreson in Line of Duty

Fans are loving the episodes and have been taking to social media to give their verdict. One person wrote: "I've been watching #TheIrregulars on Netflix these past couple of days, and it's made me fall in love with the world of Sherlock Holmes all over again!"

A second person tweeted: "Just completed The Irregulars and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was literally obsessed with it. The cast is amazing. Finished it in 2 days and now I demand a second season now #TheIrregulars #TheIrregularsNetflix."

Royce as Doctor John Watson in The Irregulars

The synopsis for the fantasy show reads: "Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

"As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

