Brooklyn 99 fans were delighted over the weekend when Netflix UK finally released new episodes.

The police procedural comedy, starring Andy Samberg, Terry Crewes and Melissa Fumero, returned for season seven but it seems fans all picked up on one detail.

After noticing that the new series had fewer episodes, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment. One person said: "#brooklyn99 season seven was far too short in my opinion."

A second person echoed this, writing: "Anyone know why there is only thirteen episodes in #Brooklyn99 season seven?" While a third commented: "Brooklyn nine nine season seven is just too short. Thanks 2020. #Brooklyn99."

Although fans are speculating that the pandemic is responsible for fewer episodes, this has not been confirmed. Others are also convinced that the show being cancelled by Fox and then being picked up by NBC is the reason behind a short series.

Meanwhile, despite the short series, fans can look forward to season eight which is due out on NBC this year – however, it'll be the comedy's final run.

Dan Goor, the creator of the show, said on Twitter: "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve."

He later added in a statement: "Ending the show was a difficult decision but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long."

Brooklyn 99 is famed for its humour, but the new series is also set to touch upon more serious issues. The cast opened up last year about making the police show amid the George Floyd protests, with Andy Samberg (who plays Jake Peralta) telling TV Web at the time: "We're taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we're going to move forward, as well as the cast."

