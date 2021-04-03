Will there be a Keeping Faith season 4? 

Viewers are loving the return of Keeping Faith, but will the series be back for another instalment following season three's conclusion? Get the details here...

Unfortunately for fans, Keeping Faith season three will be the show's last. Speaking about the show's ending to BBC, the show's creator Matthew Hall said: "The third and last series sees Faith forced to draw on her deepest reserves of faith and love and her undying hunger for the truth as she takes on both the biggest case of her career - that of 14 year-old Osian, who is given up for dead by doctors who refuse to risk further treatment - while confronting the darkest secrets and lies of her past. Who really is Faith? Where does she come from?

"In a journey that veers between tragedy and hope, tears and laughter, Faith is tested to her limits as a mother, daughter, lover, wife, best friend and lawyer until her story erupts in an emotional and unexpected climax… and her final goodbye."

Eve Myles, who plays Faith, also opened up about leaving her character behind. Speaking about what she will miss most about her character, she said: "My favourite thing about Faith is that she will never give up. I will miss her courage."

While Keeping Faith might be nearly over, fans were thrilled to hear that the hit show Unforgotten, which concluded on Monday, has been renewed for season five - warning, spoilers ahead! In a statement, ITV said: "ITV would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten which has become one of the best-loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV.

"Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie's story would come to an end last night, but that Unforgotten would continue, in series five, with a new case, and a new 'Partner in Crime' for DI Sunny Khan."

