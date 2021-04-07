Eamonn Holmes makes very exciting baby announcement It looks like one of our favourite presenters is set to be a grandfather

Eamonn Holmes has announced that he is going to be a grandfather while presenting This Morning with his wife, Ruth Langsford, on Wednesday!

The TV personality explained: "Now folks, there's something I want to talk to you about today... I've been having a very tough week... It hasn't been a good time, I've been in tears over these two people." He then shared a photo of his son Declan with his wife, Jenny, and revealed that the pair were expecting a baby, saying: "We're all going to be grandparents!"

Eamonn added: "Declan is the same age that I was when I had you," before sharing a photo of himself and Declan as a baby. Fans were delighted for the star, with one writing: "Many congratulations Grandad to be #EammonHolmes and of course Granny @RuthieeL And of course to Declan and Jenny #parentstobe," while another added: "Phew! Congratulations Grandad Eamonn and Grannie Ruth xx #ThisMorning."

Eamonn teased the announcement at the beginning on the show, saying: "Folks I have got a very important and personal announcement to make... I don't want you all in tears, I don't want you to be upset for me, I want you to be happy, to be glad, for what is about to happen... so if you miss that, your loss!" He added on Twitter: "Can u keep a secret? Got something to tell u at 11 am on Wednesday's #ThisMorning. I hope you will be happy for me because I am over the moon. It's even, for the moment, made me forget my #ChronicPain - yes it's that good."

As Ruth began talking about the morning's headlines, Eamonn joked: "I see you're really interested in my announcement, aren't you?" to which Ruth replied: "Well I know what it is, don't I?"

