Eamonn Holmes talks 'difficult people' working in TV following This Morning exit Eamonn and wife Ruth worked on the ITV show for 15 years

The new year will see some big changes for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford following their exit from This Morning. Fans were left upset when the popular TV couple were replaced on the flagship show at the end of last year, and now Eamonn has made candid comments about "difficult" people within the television industry.

MORE: Ruth Langsford: We 'put the work in' to land This Morning roles

The 61-year-old made an appearance on the Talking Success podcast, during which he spoke about his experience on-screen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes overwhelmed by fan support after milestone moment

He said: "Television is the easiest thing you’ll ever do in your life, made difficult by people who don't understand it or who want to seem important because if they suddenly say, 'No, no, no' they're important."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes sparks fan reaction as he shares feelings about lockdown

Eamonn continued: "It never ceases to amaze me how few interviewers take the time to talk to their guests.

"Some will say you don’t want to shatter the illusion or you want to keep the interview fresh." He added: "Believe me, I can feign fresh."

Eamonn and Ruth are popular presenters on This Morning

Eamonn and Ruth presented their final Friday show on This Morning shortly before Christmas, and he later shared an emotional message with fans on Instagram.

The TV star posted a happy snapshot showing him and Ruth together accepting a National Television Award.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes melts fans' hearts with touching post about love

"We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all," he wrote.

The couple with their son, Jack

ITV's This Morning confirmed in November that veteran hosts Ruth and Eamonn would be replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on Fridays starting in the new year.

At the time, Eamonn and Ruth released identical statements on the matter, writing on social media: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.