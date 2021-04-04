Ruth Langsford looks after 'patient' Eamonn Holmes by cooking special dinner The This Morning star visited hospital last week

Ruth Langsford tried to take her husband Eamonn Holmes' mind off his chronic pain by cooking a delicious comfort meal for the 'patient.'

This comes after the This Morning presenter took himself to hospital for tests on Thursday due to pain that became too much to handle.

"Beef casserole/stew incoming for the patient!" Ruth wrote on her Instagram Stories as she walked fans through her latest cooking tutorial.

She started by instructing fans to "shake the beef in seasoned flour" before drying it in some oil, draining it on kitchen paper and setting it aside.

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins confirms Eamonn Holmes has left hospital

The Loose Women star then added frozen shallots to the pan, claiming they're a "game-changer", as well as chopped carrots and potatoes. Finally, she put the meat in the pot with the other ingredients, followed by some Worcestershire sauce and two different types of stock – red wine and beef.

"Into the oven at 160 for a couple of hours...stir occasionally," Ruth continued.

Ruth Langsford cooked her husband Eamonn a delicious homemade meal

Opening up the lid of her Le Creuset casserole dish to reveal the steaming comfort food, Ruth wrote: "Ta-da! Beef casserole/stew." And we're sure it went down a treat with Eamonn.

Earlier in the week, Eamonn worried fans when he shared a selfie from the hospital. Captioning the photo, he wrote: "At Hospital. Pain like I've never felt in my life. Hope they discover the cause. Wish me well folks."

It was later revealed by Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins that he did not spend the night in hospital.

The comfort food followed Eamonn's hospital visit last week

Speaking on Friday's edition of GMB, Charlotte confirmed she had been in touch with Eamonn, who urged her not to worry.

Charlotte said: "I was messaging Eamonn last night when I saw the picture he put up.

"Obviously everyone is very worried about how he is. He said: 'Don’t you be worried about visiting me'. He said: 'I’m not in hospital', he was at hospital for tests.

"Of course we do send him all of our love, Eamonn we are thinking of you."

