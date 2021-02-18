This Morning's Eamonn Holmes divides fans with unusual 'de-stressing' technique Eamonn urged fans to give it a go!

Eamonn Holmes has a top tip for anyone feeling stressed during lockdown.

The This Morning star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his unusual technique – and it proved a little divisive amongst his fans.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes pokes fun at comments accusing him of 'fat-shaming' Ruth Langsford

"Sorry… can't tweet. I'm de-stressing. Try it," the 61-year-old wrote, reposting a clip showing a panda eating a stick of sugarcane.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes pokes fun at fat-shaming comments

The video was originally posted on the 'Nature & Animals' Twitter account, along with the caption: "Studies have shown that listening to the sound of Pandas enthusiastically munching on sugarcane can temporarily reduce stress levels by up to 27%."

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' mansion is the dream lockdown retreat - see inside

Eamonn's followers were quick to comment on the clip, with a number admitting they struggle with the sound of chewing.

"Lovely Panda - but I had to turn the sound off! People or animals chewing loudly annoy me!! Sorry Eamonn - it is distressing to me!" one admitted.

Sorry .... can't Tweet . I'm just destressing.

Try it 🐼😁 https://t.co/4FYaCQom5E — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 17, 2021

Eamonn shared the video with his followers on Twitter

A second echoed: "Very cute not sure it's de-stressed me though as I'm one of those people irritated by noisy chewers!" A third joked: "Sounds just like my husband eating celery sticks and that is in no way stress relieving!"

It's a busy week for Eamonn. The TV star and his wife Ruth Langsford returned to This Morning this week as half-term cover for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with unseen family photo

Following their first appearance at the start of the week, one jubilant viewer tweeted to say that it was the "best thing to happen in 2021 so far!" while another simply said that it was "fantastic news."

Ruth and Eamonn are back on This Morning for the half-term break

ITV announced that Eamonn and Ruth would be leaving their usual Friday presenting slot to make way for Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, with Eamonn and Ruth filling in for holidays and breaks.

In December, the couple bid their farewell on Instagram. Eamonn posted an image of the pair collected an NTA award, alongside the caption: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all," he wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.