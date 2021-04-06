Ruth Langsford concerned for husband Eamonn Holmes during This Morning Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are presenting This Morning during the Easter holidays

Ruth Langsford began presenting This Morning with her husband, Eamonn Holmes, by asking him if he was okay following his recent struggle with chronic pain. The TV personality added that many people had been in touch to ask after him, and Eamonn joked: "It's too difficult to explain," as Ruth added: "You're getting there."

Eamonn visited hospital on Thursday for tests after the pain became too much to handle. Sharing a photo of himself in a waiting room, he captioned the snap: "At Hospital. Pain like I've never felt in my life. Hope they discover the cause. Wish me well folks."

WATCH: Ruth checks in on husband Eamonn on This Morning

He opened up about his difficulties on This Morning on Monday, explaining: "Those of you who follow me on social media will know, about a month ago I did something to my back, I don't know how I did it, getting into the car, getting out of a car, getting out of bed, whatever.

Eamonn has opened up about his struggle

"I've got an MRI scan, but the trouble is, everything closes for Easter, I haven't got it analysed yet, but what I do know is, I can't sleep at night... I've had this a month, I hope I won't have this much longer, but there are people who have lived with chronic pain their whole lives.

"The pain is absolutely worse at night. The humbling thing is when you go on social media and you talk to people who suffer from this, age isn't a barrier, where you live isn't a barrier, how much you earn isn't a barrier."

Ruth replied: "It's awful, and the fact you are tweeting on social media at three-o-clock in the morning because you can't sleep because of the pain, and there are hundreds of thousands of people who are the same. It is a really serious problem, millions of people are affected."

