Ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the This Morning sofa on Monday, Ruth Langsford paid the cutest tribute to her husband Eamonn Holmes as they celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Sharing a funny clip from an old episode, the Loose Women panellist remarked: "He's been making me laugh for 24 years... here's to many more years @eamonnholmes.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in hysterics after interview goes hilariously wrong

"Happy Valentine's Day [heart emoji]. On @thismorning all this week... hope you can join us 10.00 am @itv See you there! x #valentine #eamonnholmes #thismorning #itv."

The Instagram post promoted a huge fan response, with Mollie King writing: "Hahahaha you guys crack me up." Juliet Sear remarked: "Ahhh lovely same here @simon_sear and I 24 years too!! See you weds can't wait xxx."

Many were quick to share their excitement over their return following their Friday slot axe last year. "Thank goodness you're back," said one follower, while another stated: "Thank god you're back, missed you so much! Not the same without you Fridays." One other person commented: "Fabulous – can't wait have missed you both xx."

Ruth posted this cute old clip on Sunday

Ruth and Eamonn are among TV's favourite couples. They got married in 2010 after a 13-year romance, and are parents to their 18-year-old son Jack.

In November, ITV announced that Eamonn and Ruth would be leaving their weekly presenting slot to make way for Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to be the face of the show on a Fridays, with Eamonn and Ruth filling in for holidays and breaks.

The couple have been married since 2010

When the couple bid their farewell, Eamonn posted an Instagram image of the pair collecting an NTA award. He wrote: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all."

Ruth added: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

