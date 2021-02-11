Fans react to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford returning to This Morning The presenters will be filling in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be returning to their presenting duties on This Morning next week, ITV have confirmed.

The presenting couple, who departed from the morning magazine show in December 2020, will be filling in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they take time off for the half-term break.

It seems fans of Eamonn and Ruth were delighted when the news was announced. Taking to social media, one person tweeted it was the "Best thing to happen in 2021 so far!"

A second person said: "Its great to see you both Eamonn and Ruth back presenting next week, that's a good move by This Morning, hope it's to stay, as I know you've both been missed presenting This morning. Can't wait to watch."

A third was equally as thrilled with the news, writing: "Oh wow!!! Ruth and Eamonn are back next week! Thank God for normality and real people," while a fourth simply said: "This is fantastic news #ThisMorning."

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are now regular Friday presenters

ITV announced that Eamonn and Ruth would be leaving their usual Friday presenting slot to make way for Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to be the face of the show on a Fridays, with Eamonn and Ruth filling in for holidays and breaks.

In December, the couple bid their farewell on Instagram. Eamonn posted an image of the pair collected an NTA award, alongside the caption: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all," he wrote.

Ruth added: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

