Eamonn Holmes has shared a positive post as he looks ahead to "brighter days" just one day after detailing his secret battle with "chronic pain".

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the This Morning star said: "So here we go… a new day; a new week. Deep breath. Believe you are closer to that light at the end of the tunnel.

"Closer to new beginnings & in some way better versions of ourselves. Not that there's probably anything wrong with your existing version but it's nice to have goals."

The post comes as the UK lifts some of their coronavirus restrictions – with six people or two households now allowed to mix outdoors in either parks or gardens.

Earlier, Eamonn, 61, had expressed his frustration at being unable to sleep, telling his social media followers: "In that Twilight Zone between night time and morning. Anyone else find these hours the worst.... particularly if you suffer Chronic pain?"

One fan also touched about their own experience, to which Eamonn encouragingly replied: "Now that we've all started talking about this maybe more of us should talk to each other sharing experiences, tips & advice regarding chronic pain?

The TV star is married to Ruth Langsford

"Because Tweeters there are a lot of us living with this as if we just have to suck it up & get on with things the way we always have."

Other followers were quick to offer support and advice, with one telling Eamonn: "Absolute nightmare @EamonnHolmes. I've problems with all my joints, really painful awaiting going back to hospital again next month. Always worse at night. Sorry to hear you're struggling too. I know it won't fix anything, but sending you loads of love and a great big hug x."

A second commented: "Yes I have nightmares and worries and this time of night I'm sitting on the sofa ready to go up to bed. But when everybody's asleep I'm scared." "Please do your best to not be," the TV star replied.

