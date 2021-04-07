Lucifer boss reveals upcoming seasons will be 'wildly different' to one another Fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes

It was recently announced that Lucifer will soon be back with new episodes, and if you're anything like us, you're dying to know what will become of our favourite crime-solving devil.

MORE: Tom Ellis reveals he nearly landed this huge role on Outlander

The much-loved show stars Brit actor Tom Ellis and is set to return to screens for the second half of season five on May 28, before its sixth and final season - which is expected either at the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Ahead of the new episodes, co-showrunner Joe Henderson has teased that fans can expect the two seasons to be "wildly different" to one another. See what he had to say below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for the fifth and penultimate season of the hit show Lucifer

"I love them both in different ways," he told Word Balloon in a recent interview. "Season five B is big and epic; season six is sweet and personal. I don't even know how to compare them. They're so wildly different, and yet, so very much of a whole. They're very much part of a story going on."

MORE: Lucifer season six: plot, release date, cast and more

Going into more detail, he added: "Every season of Lucifer completes the story, but also teases something to come. And that is something we have done every single season.

"We are wrapping up season five. We are going to finish that story, but like any good serial storytelling, you're going to want to come back for season six and we will give you a pretty good reason."

Lucifer will return to screens with new episodes in May

As fans of the show will know, filming for the Netflix series faced a number of setbacks last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the first eight instalments of the series' fifth season were filmed before production shut down and dropped on the streaming platform last August, they only managed to restart filming at the end of last year.

The team subsequently shot the remaining eight episodes of season five and the shortened run of ten episodes for season six back-to-back, with production officially wrapping at the end of March - almost six years to the day that the show began.

MORE: Lucifer boss devastates fans with emotional photo from final scene

Tom marked the end of filming with a touching Instagram post

Tom marked the end of filming with a touching message on Instagram. Alongside a photo of a light engraved with the show's start and end dates his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer had gifted him, he wrote: "Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other.

"Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. What a ride."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.